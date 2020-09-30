Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, general practitioners in the Netherlands have not been able to provide the care they want to give their patients, according to a survey by national GP association LHV among 1,600 of its members. The GPs are particularly concerned about providing proper care during the upcoming cold- and flu-season, NOS reports.

During the peak of the coronavirus crisis, during which most regular care was halted or slowed to a crawl, GPs felt unable to properly care for all their patients. This continued in the period after the first peak was over. Some patients stayed away because they worried about getting Covid-19. And doctors had to provide much of their care over the phone or video call.

The GPs scored their work during the peak of the crisis at 5.9 out of 10, and in the period afterwards at 6.4. They were most dissatisfied with the inability to provide proper care, and about the lack of personal protective equipment provided by the health authorities.

The amount of care that GPs provide is still not back to normal levels. According to LHV, the doctors are particularly worried about the consequences this will have for elderly and vulnerable patients. Far fewer patients came to see them, and it is especially important to monitor the health of vulnerable elderly people with certain conditions.

The doctors are worried that with cold- and flu season approaching, and so many patients in need of overdue care, this autumn will be extremely busy. They therefore called on all Netherlands residents to adhere to the coronavirus measures as much as possible, so that regular care does not have to be interrupted again and remains accessible to everyone.