Solar panels installed on roof of Rotterdam primary school

Solar panels were installed on the roof of the Margriet Dalton school in Rotterdam. The panels will generate power for the school, and also for 44 other households in the neighborhood.

They were placed as part of the energy transition to sustainable sources, says Rotterdam Alderman Arno Bonte (Sustainability and Energy Transition). Two other primary schools will also have panels placed on their roofs as part of the initiative.

The solar panels are owned by the local residents, and they also helped install them. A team of technicians from the neighborhood received training to provide the maintenance and installation work.

As a result of the program, those workers also won jobs in the energy transition.