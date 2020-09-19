Sewage research shows increased Covid particles in Amsterdam, The Hague

The increase in coronavirus infections in parts of the Netherlands is also reflected in sewage, according to periodical sewage research by public health institute RIVM. While no coronavirus particles were found in the sewage at most test locations in August, clear increases were found in Amsterdam, The Hague, and Almere, the health agency said on Wednesday.

The RIVM conducted their research for the new coronavirus in sewage water of more than 300 measuring points at sewage treatment plants throughout the Netherlands. The sewage water of more than 17 million people in the Netherlands have been examined for coronavirus particles.

The method that is being used searches for the RNA genetic material of the new coronavirus. If coronavirus RNA is found in the sewage, it is a good indication that people in the area have also been infected with the virus.

Earlier in the week, RIVM said that the number of coronavirus particles in sewage water was clearly on the rise as the number of confirmed infections also began to soar.

Researchers test once a week sewage water that has been collected within 24 hours. The test results show the amount of coronavirus particles that are present in the sewage water.

The virus is not always detectable in the feces and urine of people who have coronavirus. Some people who are also infected with the new coronavirus expel more particles than others.