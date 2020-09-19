Home robbers threaten girl with gun after tricking her into opening front door

An 11-year-old girl was threatened at gunpoint by two home invasion robbers in Rotterdam on Thursday night. The suspects rang the doorbell at 10:30 p.m. on Dr. de Visserstraat and pretended they were delivering a package.

The ruse duped the young girl, “who opened the door, was shown a firearm and was pushed aside,” police said. The girl’s mother, who was home at the time, grabbed her and another child and ran outside.

The police were called and immediately started an investigation, authorities said. The suspects, who were wearing face masks, escaped with several items, including a television.

One man had a lighter skin tone, was of average height, and wore a gray Nike tracksuit. The other man was wearing a blue tracksuit, and was described as having darker colored skin and curly hair. Both men were also wearing hoods.

Police believe the suspects had been casing the neighborhood before the robbery. They asked witnesses to come forward with information, and for area residents to contact them if they have access to security camera footage which might be helpful in solving the case.