Ecstasy use down during pandemic; Psychedelics draw more interest

The coronavirus crisis had an effect on party-drug users in the Netherlands. Some said they used more alcohol or drugs, or experimented with new substances during the lockdown, while others used the lockdown to cut back or stop for a while.

There was a significant decrease in alcohol and ecstasy users, while the use of psychedelics like LSD and truffles increased, according to a survey by the Trimbos Institute among the Netherlands' nightlife crowd.

Approximately 56 percent of alcohol drinkers said they drank less often since the lockdown was implemented, and 42.9 percent of ecstasy users said they used less during the lockdown. Roughly 15.9 percent of cannabis users said they smoked less. About 40 percent of people who use psychedelics like ketamine, LSD and truffles, said they used more psychedelics during the lockdown.

Some 72 percent of the Netherlands nightlife crowd said that the felt isolated during the lockdown and needed support in the field of social contact, day structure, and activities, or coping with a negative mood. The respondents also indicated that the price and availability of drugs did not change during the lockdown.

For this study, Trimbos surveyed 4,460 Netherlands residents between the ages of 16 and 35 who go to a club or festival at least once a year. The survey was conducted between April 28 and May 19, so before the coronavirus measures relaxed on June 1.