Coronavirus surge: 1,898 new cases; Biggest jump in Covid patients since May 11

For the ninth consecutive day, the Netherlands has recorded over a thousand new infections of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. The Covid-19 patient total also rose for the 17th day in a row, this time by 39, the biggest single-day increase since May 11.

Another 1,898 people tested positive for the viral infection, public health agency RIVM said on Saturday, a 54 percent increase over last Saturday. It raised this week's total to 9,856, a 58 percent hike over last week, and over 60 percent of all new cases registered in the month of August.

Approximately 57 percent of the infections revealed on Saturday were found in residents of the six Security Regions which will be subject to new social restrictions beginning on Sunday evening. The most cases were found in the Amsterdam area (330), followed by the regions around The Hague (236), Rotterdam (181), Utrecht (150), and Hollands Midden including Leiden (113). Another 76 positive tests came from Kennemerland, which includes Haarlem.

Those six areas introduced their own new local regulations after they were all classified as "Worrying" by the Dutch government, the second tier of a three level system to identify the regions hardest hit by the virus. Four more regions could be placed on that list as early as Tuesday, including Flevoland (48), Gooi en Vechtstreek (34), Zuid-Holland Zuid (34) and Zaanstreek-Waterland (28). The ten Security Regions make up the entirety of the Randstad.

Hospitals in the area, particularly in Amsterdam and Rotterdam have been getting more crowded over the past month as a result of the increased infections, the rising rate of infection, and a subsequent jump in the number of Covid-19 patients. Some 327 people were being treated in Dutch hospitals for the coronavirus disease on Saturday, the highest figure since June 18.

There were 67 patients being treated in intensive care, an increase of nine, and 260 being treated outside of the ICU, an increase of 30. "The number of COVID patients admitted has increased by more than 10% per day for the past week. This is leading to considerable crowds, especially at hospitals in the west of the country," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the Dutch acute care providers network.

"This commotion is exacerbated by the considerable number of patients presenting with complaints that may be consistent with COVID. In this instance, they have to be placed in isolation pending a test result."

The RIVM estimated that 59 people confirmed to have Covid-19 were admitted to Dutch hospitals from Wednesday through Friday, while nine patients were moved into intensive care during that time. To date, the ICU system has treated 3,140 people residing in the Netherlands, including 898 who died during their hospital stay, and 2,069 who were eventually discharged from their medical facility.