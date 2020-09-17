Dutch Ministry blocking German lab from Covid market by insisting on Dutch language: Report

A large German lab that applied to help the Netherlands with coronavirus testing capacity, was blocked by the Ministry of Public Health with the requirement that a Dutch-speaking doctor must be affiliated with the lab. With the result that the Netherlands did not make use of the 5 thousand extra tests the lab could do per day, Follow the Money reports based on documents in its possession.

The German laboratory Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff received approval from the RIVM to process Covid-19 tests on April 2. On April 10, the director general of the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sports sent the lab a letter with additional requirements, according to Follow the Money. One of the requirements is that a Dutch-speaking doctor must be affiliated with the lab, in order to "interpret the results in Dutch (and) communicate the results to the care providers".

By saying that English communication is not sufficient, the Ministry in practice banned the German lab from the Netherlands market, according to Follow the Money. The 5 thousand extra tests per day were not used, despite Health Minister Hugo de Jonge saying for months that expanding testing capacity has top priority.

The Netherlands' testing capabilities are currently at their limits, according to De Jonge due to limited lab capacity.