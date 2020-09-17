Coronavirus outbreak at Amsterdam, Hague hospitals

Two hospitals in Amsterdam and The Hague reported coronavirus outbreaks. At the Antoni van Leeuwnehoek Hhospital in Amsterdam, employees in the blood collection department contracted the virus. And at the HMC Westeinde hospital in The Hague 17 employees and one patient tested positive for Covid-19.

The Amsterdam hospital did not say how many of its employees tested positive for the virus, but according to AT5 it's nine of the 13 employees who work in the blood collection department. The employees were tested when they started showing symptoms, and were sent home to self-quarantine. The hospital believes the virus spread from employee to employee

According to the Antoni van Leeuwenhoek, the chance that any patients were infected is minimal, as employees in the blood collection department only have brief contact with patients. Protective measures were also taken at the start of the crisis. Still, if you had a blood test done and develop flu-like symptoms, or experience a loss of taste and smell, get tested for the coronavirus.

The blood collection department is still open and operating. Employees of the department will wear a surgical face mask for the time being as an extra precaution.

At the HMC Westeinde hospital in The Hague, 17 employees and one patient tested positive for Covid-19, according to Omroep West. Ten of the infected staff work in the heart monitoring department. The hospital had all staff members and patients in the cardiac and cardiology departments tested after a number of infections were discovered over the weekend. Everyone who had contact with an infected person was informed.

Since Monday, all employees at the hospital have been wearing face masks and providing care while social distancing as much as possible.