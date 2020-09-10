Oosterhout monastery's wine sold out in five days
The sisters of the Sint Catharinadal monastery in Oosterhout were stuck with some 20 thousand bottles of wine from their own vineyard that didn't sell because the coronavirus crisis brought the number of visitors to a halt. But after getting some help from the platform Breda Maakt Mij Blij, that wine sold out in five days.
"They think it a miracle themselves," Thibaud van der Steen of Breda Maakt Mij Blij said to EditieNL. "A few weeks ago we took action for the sisters. We made a video with them and put their wine on the market. And it went like a train. Orders were really coming from all over the country, from the Wadden to Maastricht."
The nuns use the proceeds of their wine to maintain the monastery and the surrounding landscape. Sint Catharinadal monastery is the oldest one in the Netherlands.
And the wine sold just in time. Because the new shipment is arriving later this month. "The 2019 wine is now almost ready, so that will have to be sold again. And later this month we can also pick the grapes from this year. Then too we will help the sisters with about a hundred volunteers," Van der Steen said.
Those interested in helping the Sint Catharinadal monastery can do so via this site.
🙏 WAUW, WAUW, WAUW! 🙏 Samen met jullie hebben we in 5 dagen tijd alle 20.000 flessen wijn van de nonnen uit Oosterhout verkocht! 🙈 💚 Iedereen die heeft geholpen door een flesje, doos of busje vol te bestellen hartstikke bedankt! Wat maken jullie de nonnen blij! 💯 ✈️ En ongelofelijk wat een media-aandacht voor dit prachtige project! Houd ons in de gaten, want deze actie smaakt naar meer 🚀 #bredamaaktmijblij #wijnenwijnenwijnen #sisters #heiligegeest #mooiedingen #wijn #helpen #fame #nos
🚨 Breda, we hebben jullie hulp weer hard nodig! We gaan 20.000 flessen witte wijn redden van de zusters in Oosterhout. Deze flessen zouden dit jaar door Nederlands grootste luchtvaartmaatschappij afgenomen worden, maar die bestelling gaat vanwege de coronacrisis niet door... Nu missen de zusters belangrijke inkomsten voor hun klooster en dat laten wij niet gebeuren! ✈️ Support jij de zusters en koop jij een heerlijke fles of doos wijn voor jezelf, vrienden of collega’s? Ophalen kan op zaterdag 17 oktober van 11:00 tot 14:00 uur bij @boerschappen in Breda op adres: Liniestraat 29 of je kan een bestelling plaatsen die we bezorgen op elk adres in Nederland 💚 We gaan eerst de wijnvoorraad verkopen uit 2018 voor € 11,50 per fles en als deze uitverkocht zijn dan gaan we de wijnen uit 2019 verkopen en uit dat jaar kost een fles € 13,50 per fles. 💚 Oja, je kan ook een prachtig veldboeket van boer Wim en zijn vrienden redden. 💐 Tag hieronder je vrienden met wie jij wilt wijnen! ⬇️ 🎥 @laurence_betjes_vormgeving #bredamaaktmijblij #breda #inbreda #omroepbrabant #hartvannederland #076 #wijn #supportyourlocal #helpen #goals #wijnenwijnenwijnen #oosterhout #nos #bndestem #editienl #rtl4