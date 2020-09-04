Socialist party wants significant increase to minimum wage

Socialist party SP submitted a bill to increase the statutory minimum wage by 2.5 percent per year, on top of the usual increase based on collective labor agreements. "In concrete terms, this means that the minimum wage - now about 10 euros per hour - will be 14 euros per hour by 2028," the party said, According to SP, this will increase the purchasing power of over 2 million workers, AD reports.

This proposal will mainly benefit people who are at or just above the minimum wage level, including shop staff, care workers, package deliverers, and domestic workers, according to the party. Those who earn just above minimum wage will see their income increase as a minimum wage increase will have a "pushing effect", the party said.

Benefit recipients and pensioners will also benefit, as state pension and social assistance benefits are linked to minimum wage.

The SP wants to pay for this extra government spending by increasing tax on millionaires and big companies. "As far as we are concerned, it is time for a new economy in which everyone gets their fair share," SP leader Lilian Marijnissen said.