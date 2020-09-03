Noordbrabants Museum's new Van Gogh on show from today

The Noordbrabants Museum newest painting by Vincent van Gogh, titled Head of a Woman and painted in 1885, will be on show in the museum for a few days from Thursday, the museum in Den Bosch announced.

The painting was bought on auction from Christie's in London in January, with the help of multiple institutions and individuals. Museum director Charles de Mooij called the help of these sponsors to bring such an important painting to the Noordbrabants Museum "heartwarming". Head of a Woman will be on show in the museum's Van Gogh gallery from September 3rd to 6th, and then again from March 2021.

Compared to the other paintings Van Gogh did in Noord-Brabant, Head of a Woman is relatively colorful, because he used a light background which made the woman's face pop. Van Gogh liked to paint farmers and agricultural workers in the Neunen area. This painting is part of a series of 47 head studies Van Gogh made in preparation for painting human figures, according to the museum.

Shortly after these studies, he painted his masterpiece The Potato Eaters.