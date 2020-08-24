Coronavirus confirmed at two more mink farms

Animals at another two mink farms tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Both cases were identified through an early warning system in which mink cadavers are tested every week. The mink on a third farm are also suspected of having the virus, but the test results are not in yet, the government said on Monday.

The two newly infected farms are located in De Rips in the municipality of Gemert Bakel and in Vlierden in the municipality of Deurne. The farm in De Rips has approximately 5 thousand mother animals, the one in Vlierden has 13,500. These animals and their litters will be culled as soon as possible.

The coronavirus was also found at two other farms in De Rips last week.

Ministers Hugo de Jonge of Public Health and Corola Schouten of Agriculture took extra hygiene measures at mink farms in mid-July. The Outbreak Management Team said that if mink on farms still tested positive for the virus after mid-August, the animals on mink farms may need to be culled preventatively, instead of only after an infection was established. The government is currently awaiting follow-up advice from the OMT on how to proceed.