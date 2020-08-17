Oranje manager Ronald Koeman to take over at FC Barcelona: Report

Ronald Koeman is on top of the list of candidates to become the new coach of FC Barcelona, according to Spanish media. El Mundo Deportivo even reports that Koeman and the Catalan club are deep into negotiations about him signing a contract until mid-2022. Koeman refused to respond to the rumors to Voetbal International.

Quique Setién is currently the coach at FC Barcelona, but his resignation seems imminent after Barcelona lost to Bayern Munich 8-2 in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Friday. Spanish radio station Cope said that FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed Setien's resignation.

Signing with FC Barcelona would obviously mean the end of Koeman's time as the Dutch national coach. He is under contract with the KNVB until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, according to NU.nl.

Earlier this year Koeman said that he had been approached by Barcelona after Ernesto Valverde was fired in January. He then said that the did not want to leave the Dutch team only a few months away from the European Championship, which was ultimately postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. Koeman has often said in interviews that he would like to return to Barcelona as coach one day.