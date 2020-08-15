Three men killed in Groningen village car crash; One woman seriously wounded

Three men were killed in a fiery car crash in Finsterwolde, Groningen early Saturday morning. All three were from the same home town, Oldambt, along with a fourth person who suffered serious injuries, police said.

The 32-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital. Killed in the crash were men aged 29, 33, and 41, newspaper AD reported.

The single-car accident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Modderland, police said. The vehicle went off the pavement and caught fire at a spot where the road bends slightly.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation later in the morning. Records show that several firefighting crews, police and ambulances were sent to the scene at about 1:45 a.m.

Initially police reported that several people were badly injured. It was not immediately known if victims died at the scene, in an ambulance, or at the hospital.

An investigation into the crash was ongoing, police said.

The town of Oldambt, where fewer than 40 thousand people reside, lies less than five kilometers west of the accident site.