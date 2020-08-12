Quarter of Dutch homeowners unhappy with their home

A quarter of homeowners in the Netherlands are dissatisfied with their home, according to a survey among 1,028 people by Kadasterdata.nl. The main cause for dissatisfaction is the purchase price, with about 10 percent of the homeowners saying they paid too much for their home, RTL Z reports

Drenthe residents are most negative about their purchased home, with 21 percent saying they're unhappy. Zuid-Holland is in second place at 19 percent, followed by Noord-Holland at 13 percent unhappy homeowners. Groningen homeowners are the most satisfied, with only 5 percent saying they don't like their home.

The characteristics of a home can also cause dissatisfaction. 10 percent of respondents said that their home is better suited to the living requirements of their partner. 7 percent therefore regret their choice of home. Homeowners in Zuid-Holland are most dissatisfied on this front, with 21 percent saying they're unhappy with the housing requirements and 14 percent with their home choice.

According to Peter Abrahamse of Kadasterdata.nl, the shortage on the housing market means that people are inclined to compromise on their housing requirements. "On average, Dutch people live in the same house for seven to ten years," he said to RTL Z. "When you buy a house, look beyond your current life situation and needs. Because what you value now will not necessarily play a role in five years."

On average, 7 percent of couples who live together, stay together because of their owner-occupied home. 35 percent of respondents expect that if a relationship breaks down, they will not be able to buy out their partner. Women more often indicate that this is a problem than men.