Traffic regulators facing more aggression since Covid-19 crisis

Traffic regulators more often faced verbal abuse and physical violence since the measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus were implemented, BNR reported after speaking to VBe NL, the trade association that covers traffic controllers, and police union NPB. Traffic controllers make easy targets for people annoyed by coronavirus restrictions, especially now that everyone's trying to get to an overcrowded beach in the heat, the broadcaster wrote.

According to Leon Vincken of the VBe NL, the coronavirus restrictions may have increased the aggression towards traffic controllers, but this is a preexisting issue. "More and more people think they can take matters into their own hands, also in the public space. There is less and less respect for authorities, there must be a public campaign to inform people about the function of traffic controllers," he said to the broadcaster.

According to VBe NL, the association for security organizations in the Netherlands, road users still see traffic controllers as people who restrict their freedom. The association therefore calls on Netherlands residents to respect traffic controllers as the authorities who help ensure public safety that they are.

CDA parliamentarian Chris van Dam previously raised concerns about traffic regulators' safety. According to him, the companies and institutions that hire traffic controllers, and the businesses that deploy them, need to take more responsibility. "Traffic controller is an incredibly lonely job, they are often freelancers who sometimes stand at an intersection for up to 14 hours for little money and have to go there in their own time. However, they are not employed and that makes them vulnerable. The hiring organizations should put more effort into safety at work. Municipalities and football clubs should definitely think - do they have back up? Are they safe?"