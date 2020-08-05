Thirteen Ajax players, staff had Covid-19: report

Thirteen players and staff members of Ajax's first and second team had the coronavirus. In June, 90 people at the Amsterdam football club were tested for SARS-CoV-2, and 13 were found to have antibodies against the virus in their blood, De Telegraaf reported.

According to the newspaper, it is unclear where the Ajax people got infected. None of them had symptoms or became seriously ill.

"It is true that a umber of players and staff have had the coronavirus," Ajax spokesperson Miel Brinkhuis confirmed to the newspaper, though refused to give numbers and names. "I want to emphasize that at the moment no one has corona and - except for Andre Onana, who has minor ankle complaints - everyone was present for training on Tuesday."

Like the other Eredivisie clubs, Ajax is preparing for the start of the new season. The Amsterdam team will play its first practice match against RKC Waalwijk in the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday. No supporters will be allowed in the stadium.