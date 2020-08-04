Sigrid Kaag, Ton Visser running for D66 leadership

Sigrid Kaag, currently the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, and party member Ton Visser will compete against each other in the D66 party leadership election, the party announced on Tuesday. D66 members can vote between August 20 and September 2.

Kaag announced in June that she was running to become the leader of the D66. On Tuesday, the party announced that Visser, a relatively unknown party member from Oisterwijk, also got sufficient support statements to stand as a candidate.

D66 members who wanted to run for party leader had until August 3 to report.

Kasja Ollongren previously dropped out of the race due to health problems. And current party leader Rob Jetten announced that he would not be running, instead throwing his support behind Kaag.