Utrecht province launches crowd monitor

The province of Utrecht released its crowd monitor on Monday. The goal of this monitor is twofold. First to show how crowded popular recreational areas are, so that visitors can avoid crowds as per coronavirus measures. And secondly to spread crowds to lesser known areas, by recommending alternative and less crowded destinations. "In this way you discover the most beautiful places in the province where you otherwise may never have gone," Utrecht deputy Arne Schaddelee previously said.

"We are pleased that residents and visitors in our regions are going out again, which is also important for the entrepreneurs in the recreation sector and the catering industry who have been hit hard by the corona crisis," Schaddelee said. "It is of course important that this is done safely. With the monitor, we want to contribute to spreading the visitation, so that we can also get along with each other in these changed circumstances."

The crowd monitor gets its information from municipalities, entrepreneurs, residents, visitors and other parties, who report multiple times a day how crowded their area is.