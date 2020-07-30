Coronavirus infection at 27th mink farm in the Netherlands

For the 27th time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, an infection of the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus was discovered at a mink farm in the Netherlands. Some 12,500 mothering animals and their pups will be killed as quickly as possible, the same as what happened in every previous instance, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

This time, the infection was found at a mink farm in Boxmeer. "The contamination was brought to light by means of the early warning monitoring system with which cadavers are tested weekly for the virus," the Cabinet said. The system was put in place along with several hygiene requirements and a reduction in allowable farm visits.

It was the second infection uncovered at a mink farm after the Cabinet cautioned it could preemptively cull the animals at all mink farms in the Netherlands as part of the fight against the pandemic. The farms are supposed to shut their doors for good in 2024, when mink farming will become prohibited.

After three possible cases where the infection was passed from the mammals to humans, D66 politician Rob Jetten said, "Mink farms may have to close earlier than January 1, 2024, as agreed now." The government said it was still working on a scheme where mink businesses could voluntarily choose to close before 2024 with government support.