Virologist: Face masks will only help if people still keep distance

The behavior of the public is pushing the Netherlands towards a second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections, and a rise in Covid-19 patients who will need medical care, said virologist and Erasmus University Medical Center professor Marion Koopmans. At the same time, she said a rule making face masks mandatory could help prevent some infections but only if the public does not get cocky and assumes other advice does not need to be followed.

"We know from research that non-medical face masks are especially useful if infected people wear them, so that they do not spread the virus when they cough or sneeze," the member of the government's Outbreak Management Team told newspaper AD. "But if you have health complaints, you just have to stay home. Unfortunately, the willingness to do that is no longer so great. A face mask obligation will not increase that willingness."

Preventing a spate of new infections requires the public to continue to follow the prevailing health advice, she said. "We have to go along with that. Apparently the communication [from the government] is not going well. The sense of urgency is lacking. It is not clear why this remains important," she said, adding her voice to the chorus of experts who have criticized the government this week for not being as emphatic with the public after the country's continued emergence from coronavirus restrictions.

"Most infections occur in the home situation, through family or at work. Obliging face masks is a drastic measure that does not solve much and if you are unlucky it is counterproductive," she said.

So far, the rise in infections has largely been attributed to people from the ages of 20 through 40, a populace which is mostly healthier and less prone to needing urgent care, Koopmans added. That all changes when the increase in infections spreads to the more vulnerable communities in the Netherlands. "So sooner or later more elderly will return to the hospital and to the ICUs,'' she told AD.

Koopmans acknowledged that the months-long battle against coronavirus, and containing the spread of the viral infection, has been exhausting for many people. "A lot of people, myself included, are really done with coronavirus. But we can't do anything about that. Coronavirus is here. So if we don't want to go back into lockdown, it is important to look at what is additionally necessary," she said.

"The most important thing is, wherever you are: keep your distance, avoid crowds, keep your hands clean, stay home with health complaints and get tested," Koopmans stated.

"I went to a restaurant once. But once I saw that people are not following the distance rules, I no longer go anywhere."

Aside from sick people refusing to stay home, Koopmans said she was growing very concerned that people are no longer maintaining a safe physical distance in public.