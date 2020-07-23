Public wants more enforcement of face mask rule on buses, trains

An increasing number of travelers are calling for the face masks on public transport rule to be enforced, travelers' organization Rover reports based on complaints received on its public transport and the coronavirus hotline. The hotline received over 500 complaints, 74 percent of which concerned masks.

43 percent of the complaints came from travelers who don't want to wear a mask - they complain about shortness of breath, being uncomfortable, or say they're scared that the mask will cause medical issues.

26 percent of the complaints were from travelers reporting that other people on the bus or train were not wearing a mask, or not wearing it correctly. "These reports have increased in recent weeks," Rover said. "More and more travelers are requesting the enforcement of the mask obligation at the reporting point."

Accordingly to Rover, the requests for enforcement came from travelers worried about their health, or using public transit to visit a family member with weaker health.

After masks, travelers most often complained about having to register their bicycle, and being unable to pause their public transport subscriptions.