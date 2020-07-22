Two healthcare agencies suspected of issuing fake diplomas

An investigation is ongoing into two healthcare agencies in Gelderland suspected of giving people fake diplomas and fake certificates of good behavior. The persons with the fake qualifications worked in mental healthcare institutions and youth aid, the Public Prosecution (OM) said on Wednesday. The affected institutions were notified and they have since terminated their collaboration with the healthcare agencies. Exactly where the unqualified people worked, the Prosecutor did not say.

The investigation is focused on the two agencies and their presumed executives. They are suspected of forgery and fraud. How many healthcare workers were employed with fake qualifications, is not yet clear, the OM said. The investigation was launched after the Dienst Justis, the official body that issues certificates of good behavior, notified the authorities about some fake certificates in circulation in healthcare.

The authorities searched two business properties and a house in Gelderland. They seized digital data carriers and administration for further investigation. The OM did not say whether any arrests were made.

"In the Netherlands we value good healthcare," the OM said. "We must be able to be confident that healthcare personnel are competent and qualified to do their work. This means, among other things, that they have the correct training and papers." The OM added that there have been no signals of care improperly provided or incidents at the affected institutions.