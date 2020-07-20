Active grenade found at Wageningen playground

An unexploded military munition was found buried alongside a playground in Wageningen, police in the Gelderland city said. The Defense ministry's explosives disposal unit told investigators they believed the explosive was still active.

"We really cannot understand why it was then 'dumped' near a children's playground," police said Monday morning. Authorities did not disclose the location of the discovery.1

While it was identified by police as a grenade, it had the appearance of a mortar shell used by Allied forces during World War II. "Given the condition of the grenade, we suspect it was from a collector," police said.

The public should contact police if they have found munitions or explosives, or if they have collected these items and want to get rid of them. "If necessary, bury them yourself, and then call police to about the location of a bomb," police stated.

"But this really cannot be done," police said of the person who left the grenade.