Fundraising effort rakes in over €500,000 for Suriname coronavirus support

Benefits evening Nederland voor Suriname on Wednesday evening raised over 500 thousand euros to help Suriname in the fight against the coronavirus. The evening, which was the initiative of comedian Jorgen Raymann and others, also attracted over 540 thousand viewers, according to Sticthing KijkOnderzoek, NU.nl report.

The NTR program on NPO1 was the 14th most watched television program on Wednesday. NTR said that it expects the donated amount to increase further this week.

"The current crisis particularly hits the ordinary Surinamese extremely hard," Raymann said about the fundraiser. "The connection and special bond between the Netherlands and Suriname has existed a long time and will continue to exist. Let's help each other."