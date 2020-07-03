Most Dutch still support Covid-19 measures; social distancing increasingly difficult

While most Netherlands residents still support the measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, like staying 1.5 meters apart, avoiding crowds and working from home as much as possible, a growing proportion of the population is finding maintaining social distancing increasingly difficult, according to a periodic survey by the RIVM and GGD.

89 percent of respondents said that they support the coronavirus measures and think they work well to fight the spread of the virus. 39 percent of respondents said that they had been in a crowded place over the past week, and 28 percent of them decided to leave because of the crowds.

Netherlands residents managed to keep 1.5 meters apart in 61 percent of situations. But they're finding it increasingly difficult. The number of people who said it was easy to maintain their distance decreased from 63 percent in April to 45 percent in June. Respondents said it was easiest to maintain social distancing in the cinema or theater and in catering establishments, and hardest at work and in the supermarket.

Working from home is another difficult measure to maintain for Netherlands residents. While 81 percent agreed that working from home is very effective in preventing the spread of the virus, only 37 percent can do so easily.

61 percent or respondents said they find it illogical or difficult to understand why measures like social distancing applies in some situations and not others. Though 53 percent said they still try to adhere to measures as much as possible. 40 percent said they are confused by the measures or less motivated to follow them.