Dutch gov't to focus on retraining in next phase of coronavirus support

When the government's second set of coronavirus support measures come to an end on October 1st, the focus will shift on retraining people who lost their jobs to work in sectors that need them, Minister Wouter Koolmees of Social Affairs and Employment said on Friday, RTL Nieuws reports.

The first phase of coronavirus support measures were focused on job preservation and income support for those who did lose their jobs or assignments. But as the pandemic enters a new stage, the government's support measures must be adjusted accordingly, Koolmees said.

The next step is to "help people find a job that is in demand," the Minister said, in order to "prevent people from getting stuck on their benefits." According to Koolmees, plans to ensure that people are trained for new jobs more quickly are already in quite an advanced stage.