Healthcare workers to get bonus for "unique effort" in coronavirus crisis

Healthcare workers who had to work extra hard during the coronavirus outbreak will get a bonus of 1 thousand euros net, the Ministry of Public Health announced on Thursday. In this way the government and Tweede Kamer, the lower house of Dutch parliament, want to show their appreciation and gratitude for healthcare workers' "unique effort" during the crisis.

The bonus is for nurses, carers, assistants, cleaners and other support staff in all sectors of care who were affected, directly or indirectly, by the coronavirus in their work.

"During the corona crisis, healthcare professionals worked tirelessly day and night to help others. And that under unprecedented circumstances. The Netherlands could count on them," Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health, Welfare and Sports said.

"With this bonus, we show our appreciation from the Tweede Kamer and the cabinet," Minister Martin van Rijn for Medical care said.

"We are very grateful for the persistence, flexibility and professionalism of our care employees," said State Secretary Paul Blokhuis of Public Health.

The Ministry is in consultation with healthcare institutions on making sure the bonus gets to the people for whom it is intended. During the summer, the Ministry will work out how this bonus can be paid out as simply as possible, with as little as possible administrative burden on the healthcare institutions. The intention is that healthcare workers can apply for the bonus from October 1.