Red Cross delivering thousands of food packages to people in crisis

The Red Cross has delivered over 10 thousand food packages since May to people who have struggled due to the financial implications of the coronavirus. Farmers all over the country have given the Dutch branch of the aid organization unsold or unused produce to then be given to people in need.

So far, the organization has distributed over 12 thousand kilograms of potatoes, 8 thousand kilograms of cucumbers, and 5 thousand kilograms of onions, all grown in the Netherlands. On top of that, 70 thousand eggs have been handed out, and 11 thousand loaves of bread.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross told NL Times people have been very grateful to receive the boxes. “People are just happy to get fresh produce in so they can cook something healthy for themselves or their family."

Each package has enough food to feed two people with three warm meals. The Red Cross said it will continue with the packages for the time being.

The spokesperson for the Red Cross did say that though they are providing food, they are not assisting people financially.