Dutch extend entry ban for those arriving from outside EU

The Dutch government extended its Netherlands entry ban to people arriving from outside the European Union until July 1. This is with the continued aim of preventing the spread of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the government said in a statement.

The ban does not apply to EU citizens and nationals of Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein and their family members. Holders of a residency permit or long-stay visas for the Netherlands are also not included in the ban.

The ban also exempts people with "vital functions", such as healthcare- and border workers, persons who work in the transport of goods or personnel, diplomats, military personnel. Transit passengers traveling through the Netherlands, persons in need of international protection, and persons admitted for humanitarian reasons are also exempted, under certain conditions.

People who have compelling reasons to visit family in the Netherlands can also be exempted. "An exceptional case is visiting a terminally ill family member and attending a funeral." This is only attended for "first and second degree family members", in which partners and children are first degree, and grandchildren are considered second degree.