Police taking social media call to loot Rotterdam seriously

A call to plunder Rotterdam on Saturday is being shared on Snapchat and other social media. The police are aware of this and are taking the threat seriously, a police spokesperson said to AD.

"Let the purge begin", according to the flyer shared online. It calls people to dress in black clothes and gater at Rotterdam Central Station at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The train station was chosen because there is lots of space to run away if the police come, according to the flyer. "Share en masse!!"

The police are aware of the flyer. "We've seen it and are following it closely. We will take appropriate action if necessary, recognizable and undercover, but we we won't, of course, say what that will be," a police spokesperson said to the newspaper.

A similar call was recently shared about Tilburg. The police arrested a 20-year-old from Alphenaar on Tuesday on suspicion of inciting violence.