One killed, one hurt in Friesland stabbing; Motive unclear

One man was killed and another was injured in a Saturday evening stabbing in a small village in Friesland, police there said. A 27-year-old from the eastern Frisian municipality of Tytsjerksteradiel was taken into custody shortly after the crime, police said.

A motive and the events leading up to the stabbing were not immediately known to police.

The first report of the stabbings at a house on Mounewei in Mûnein came in just before 7:15 p.m. Police initially said two people were injured and they had a suspect in custody.

"One of the victims did not survive the stabbing incident. The other victim was taken to hospital seriously injured," police said in a statement about an hour later.

The injured man comes from the same town as the suspect, and is 38 years of age. No details were released about the person who died from his injuries.

A forensic investigation was underway Saturday night, police confirmed. the street was sealed off to secure the investigation. Officers also canvassed the neighborhood, and were looking for witnesses who could provide more insight into the night's tragic events.