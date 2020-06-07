Fourth of all Dutch vacationers will go abroad, another fourth going nowhere

A survey of 1,000 people showed that about 26 percent of people who had planned to take a summer holiday will still leave the country for their vacations. That is a big drop compared to what people said in January, six weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic took a firm grip on Europe.

At that time, 70 percent had planned to exit the Netherlands for their summer break.

This week, a study from DVJ Insights for RTL Nieuws showed that slightly fewer than a quarter of respondents will take no holiday at all, while 29 percent will get their holiday-making fix by stay in the Netherlands. The remaining 21 percent were still undecided.

“I have worked all year, I want to go enjoy the view, the weather, the food," said 42-year-old Melanie, who plans to go to Italy with her family in August. "I think of it this way: you can get coronavirus everywhere, so why not go?” the Eindhoven woman explained to RTL Nieuws.

Most of the people going reported that they trust the Dutch government's advice. Nearly a third (29 percent) go so far as to even cite the government's advice as a reason for going abroad, with nearly a quarter (24 percent) reporting that their desire to take a break is the primary reason for fleeing the Netherlands.