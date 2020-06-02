Dutch football clubs, museums show support for #blackouttuesday

By Janene Pieters on June 2, 2020 - 17:40
#blackouttuesday post by the Rijksmuseum
#blackouttuesday post by the RijksmuseumRijksmuseum, @rijksmuseumTwitter

Football clubs, museums, theaters, performers, political organizations, and media in the Netherlands massively posted black pictures on social media on Tuesday to show support for the movement demanding an end to racism and police brutality in the United States and beyond. 

Thousands of people took to the streets in the United States following the death in custody of George Floyd, the latest in a series of black people killed in police violence in the US. Protests also spread all over the world. A Black Lives Matter protest was held in Amsterdam on Monday, in The Hague on Tuesday, and one is scheduled for Rotterdam on Wednesday.

To show support on social media, organizations were called to post only a black picture with the hashtag #blackouttuesday. People who support this initiative are asked not to use the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag, so that black images don't flood out the important information under the hashtag. 

Football Teams:

Museums:

Theaters and performers:

Politics, Labor and Media

https://twitter.com/vakbondABVV

Tags: 