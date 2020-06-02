Dutch football clubs, museums show support for #blackouttuesday

Football clubs, museums, theaters, performers, political organizations, and media in the Netherlands massively posted black pictures on social media on Tuesday to show support for the movement demanding an end to racism and police brutality in the United States and beyond.

Thousands of people took to the streets in the United States following the death in custody of George Floyd, the latest in a series of black people killed in police violence in the US. Protests also spread all over the world. A Black Lives Matter protest was held in Amsterdam on Monday, in The Hague on Tuesday, and one is scheduled for Rotterdam on Wednesday.

To show support on social media, organizations were called to post only a black picture with the hashtag #blackouttuesday. People who support this initiative are asked not to use the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag, so that black images don't flood out the important information under the hashtag.

Vandaag spreken wij, vanuit ons hart, omdat stilzwijgend antiracistisch zijn niet meer voldoende is. Vandaag sluiten wij ons luid en duidelijk aan bij de vreedzame protesten. #blackouttuesday pic.twitter.com/XF9OrFHOAa — Kunstmuseum Den Haag (@kunstmuseumdh) June 2, 2020

Nu, meer dan ooit, moeten we ons realiseren dat we allemaal een rol spelen in het beëindigen van discriminatie en racisme. Laten we beginnen met kinderen te leren wat ieder mens waard is. ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 #Blackouttuesday #BlackLivesMatter ( Bron @UNICEFnl ) pic.twitter.com/tZZsazSE85 — Mo Tuncay (@paschamo) June 2, 2020

We stand against racism, hate and violence and join in solidarity with the black community and all those suffering from discrimination and injustice. #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/YvlwtmKP3L — Conservatorium CvA (@ConsAmsterdam) June 2, 2020

#BlackOutDay2020 #BlackOutTuesday De beelden van de knie, en de massa’s in de USA die ‘I can’t breathe’ scanderen voel ik nog nu ik erover type. Laat je horen. Laat je horen maar wel op 1,5m. #ICantBreathe pic.twitter.com/C76Q3QHYmM — Stijn Nijssen (@StijnNijssen) June 2, 2020

