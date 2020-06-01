Coronavirus test line busy, but reachable

The number Netherlands residents can call to book a coronavirus test if they have symptoms was immediately busy after it launched on Monday morning, GGD GHOR, the umbrella organization for health services GGD, said on Twitter.

"We see that there is now a lot of calls to 0800-1202. You can call until 20:00 for an appointment. Please try again later rather than wait on line a long time," GGD GHOR tweeted.

Public Health Minister Hugo de Jonge also tweeted about the many calls to the number. The number is open and busy, "but the lines are not overloaded", De Jonge responded to someone complaining about struggling to get through.

From today, all Netherlands residents who have even mild symptoms that could indicate a coronavirus infection can get tested for the virus. If you have symptoms like fever, coughing, sneezing, or shortness of breath, call the GGD call line at 0800-1202 to make an appointment.