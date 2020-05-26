Mayors won't deploy extra enforcement when terraces reopen

Mayors in the Netherlands will not deploy extra enforcement when terraces are allowed to reopen on June 1st, Hubert Bruls, Nijmegen mayor and chairman of the Security Council said on Monday. "In the first instance, the ball lies with the catering entrepreneur and the customers themselves. They must ensure that they can keep their distance from each other," he said, De Limburger reports.

The mayors in the Security Council, the council for the 25 security regions in the Netherlands, doesn't think that large scale enforcement will be necessary over the Pentecost weekend. "We will only act on excesses. If people do not want to listen on a large scale or if there are problems with public order, we will intervene," Bruls said.

Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus also attends the weekly meeting of the Security Council. Despite increasing crowds, he is still satisfied with how Netherlands residents are adhering to social distancing measures, he said afterwards. "As Dutch people, we are doing very well. Let's keep it up like this."