Dutch footballer Luuk de Jong caught flouting coronavirus rules at Spain party

Dutch football player Luuk de Jong is under fire in Spain along with three of his Sevilla FC teammates after photos showing the footballers at a party with their partners and some friends were posted on social media. The photos show them ignoring the rules in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Spanish government and Spanish football league La Liga decided that for the league to restart, football players should not gather in groups of more than 10 and should maintain social distancing at all times. The photos show that both these rules were not adhered to, NOS reports. La Liga was given permission to start playing matches in empty stadiums from June 8. The league was set to restart on June 11, with a match between Real Betis and Sevilla.

Sevilla player Ever Banega invited De Jong, Lucas Ocampos and Franco Vazquez to his home with their partners and a few other people, according to the broadcaster. Banega's wife posted two photos of the get together on Instagram. These have since been removed. Spanish newspaper Marca called the party "a frontal attack on the resumption of La Liga. Other Spanish media were also very critical.

The consequences of the get together are not yet clear. But the players at least are facing penalties. "Officially they can get a fine from the government and sanctions from La Liga," according to Edwin Winkels, NOS correspondent in Spain. "It is quite sensitive, because the organization of the Spanish league and the government drew up strict rules. They even wanted to quarantine the players at first, but the players did not want that. If you then come out with this image, it will not benefit the climate."

Luuk de Jong joined Sevilla FC in July 2019. The Spanish team paid up to 15 million euros for him, after bonuses. Before Sevilla, De Jong played for PSV, FC Twente, Newcastle United, and Borussia Monchengladbach.

There are problems at @SevillaFC_ENG Four of their players broke @LaLigaEN's rules by meeting up over the weekend 🤦‍♂️https://t.co/8Gtv315tJQ pic.twitter.com/g5J2QHW8og — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) May 24, 2020