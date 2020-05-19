Gov't set to use 'dashboard' to determine whether lockdown will return

A dashboard will be used by the government to determine whether or not Covid-19 relaxations will need to be reversed at a later stage, Minister of Health Hugo de Jonge announced on Tuesday. The new measure is designed to use real-time data to predict the need for a reimposing of lockdown regulations in the event of a new spike in infections.

"We're now seeing the numbers drop. The dashboard is intended to bring together different types of data to get a better picture. If we have more people tested, we get a more complete picture of the spread of the virus," De Jonge explained at a press conference on Tuesday evening. The meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and journalists was meant to give a clear picture about social restrictions in place through mid-June.

According to the cabinet, because the relevant figures are measured and calculated using different methods, the dashboard will aim to provide predictive value that can be used to analyze the data and make decisions. This will be useful in making forecasts about the number of occupied ICU beds or about the number of doctor visits, among others, the minister said.

According to De Jonge, the strength of the dashboard will lie in its predictive capacity. He pointed out his belief that the system will provide a sturdy basis by which sound decisions can be made.

"You do not take such a step with complete certainty, but with an estimate," said De Jonge.

He added that much of the data in the dashboard would be publicly available, but perhaps not updated on a daily basis. He suggested instead that it be presented on a weekly basis with analysis and context provided.