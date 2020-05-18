Further relaxation of coronavirus lockdown on June 1 to happen as planned: report

The further relaxation of coronavirus measures on June 1 can happen as planned, sources reported to RTL Nieuws. The government met in the prime minister's official residence, the Catshuis, on Sunday to discuss the coronavirus, the social impact this crisis is having, and the measures in place to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the current plan, on June 1 outdoor terraces and catering establishments can open to a limited extent. The same applies to cinemas and cultural institutions. A maximum of 30 people will be allowed to gather in these establishments, and they must adhere to social distancing measures. Secondary schools will also start up again with students required to follow the 1.5 meter social distancing rule, which is not required for younger primary school students

Sources told the broadcaster that the loosening up of these restrictions will happen as expected. On Tuesday the government will gather again, followed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge holding a press conference.

Monday, June 1, is Whit Monday. The catering industry would like to already open on that long weekend. The government is currently considering this proposal, according to the broadcaster.