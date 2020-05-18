Mobile phone use behind the wheel on the rise

An increasing number of motorists in the Netherlands are using their mobile phones while driving. They admit to setting the navigation, searching for a song, or even playing games while behind the wheel, according to a study by research agency SWOV on behalf of insurer Interpolis, AD reports.

Nearly 44 percent of motorists said they occasionally set up navigation while driving, compared to 32 percent two years ago. Over 21 percent sometimes search for songs, up from 12 percent. And 8 percent even play games while driving, compared to 3 percent two years ago.

Younger drivers are less hesitant to use their phone while driving. In the age group 25 to 34 years, about 75 percent said they did so. Half of all motorists sometimes use their phone while behind the wheel, about the same as two years ago.

According to Interpolis, motorists overestimate their ability to use their phone and pay attention ot the road. "Because it usually ends well, people don't see the need to change their own behavior," researcher Patty Jansen said to the newspaper. "We see the suffering of people for whom things ended badly. We want this to stop."

Mobile phone use behind the wheel carries a fine of 240 euros in the Netherlands.