Informal caregivers can get tested for Covid-19 from today

From Monday, people who care for a sick family member of friend can also be tested for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. The Netherlands has sufficient testing capacity to allow this expansion of testing, Minister Hugo de Jonge of Public Health, Welfare and Sports said, Het Parool reports.

MantelzorgNL, the national association that represents the interest of informal caregivers, stressed that testing will only happen if the informal caregiver shows symptoms that could indicate Covid-19, such as fever, respiratory complaints, and shortness of breath.

Testing is also only for informal caregivers who provide care that cannot be given while staying 1.5 meters apart. "Think about administering eye drops, putting on support stockings, and helping with getting dressed," MantelzorgNL said. Under these circumstances, informal caregivers can also apply for protective gear, like masks and gloves, from Monday.