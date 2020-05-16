Increase in Covid-19 deaths low at 27, including 7 on Friday; 5,670 in total

Dutch officials confirmed that 27 more people have died from Covid-19, raising the death toll in the Netherlands to 5,670. Seven deaths in total were known to have taken place on Friday, and the latest update showed that 19 people died on Thursday.

A handful of other fatal cases were added to statistics from May 10 through May 13, though a few deaths took place earlier, said public health agency RIVM.

Newly-reported hospitalizations totaled 45, though these dated as far back March 29. So far, 11,537 people have required hospital care for the coronavirus disease. That includes at least one person on Friday, four on Thursday, and 14 on Wednesday.

Preliminary statistics about hospitalizations were previously disclosed within 24 hours of admission. The RIVM changed that practice over a week ago, choosing instead to report on hospitalization statistics with a longer delay to try and compile more accurate information.

The RIVM also said that 189 more people tested positive for a coronavirus infection, for a total in the Netherlands of 43,870. Nearly 290 thousand people had been tested by Friday morning.