Gov't set to cap more apartment rent increases; Block investors from buying more homes

Stricter rent controls are set to be imposed onto landlords across the Netherlands, the Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations Kajsa Ollongren said on Friday. The new measures will be designed to limit the ability of landlords to increase their rent by more than 2.5 percent above inflation on an annual basis.

“Everyone should be able to live pleasantly and affordably. Especially in this uncertain time, a roof over your head is extra important. That is why I am working hard on measures to improve the affordability of homes and to prevent excesses,” Ollongren said.

The new price controls will ensure that tenants renting in the private sector will not unexpectedly experience rent increases, the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations said. In effect, the changes will align the maximum annual rent increase of tenants in the private sector with those living in social housing.

Additionally, the Ministry is set to put forward measures designed to prevent middle-income housing from being bought out en masse by rental investors. According to the government, this is being done to prevent the livability of a neighborhood from coming under pressure due to a large number homes being bought up by investment firms.

According to the Ministry, separate bills are currently being prepared to bring the changes into force.