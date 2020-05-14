KLM to issue cash refunds for cancelled flights

KLM is adjusting its refund policy for the coronavirus crisis so that passengers whose flights are cancelled due to the pandemic can choose between a voucher or a cash refund. The airline still hopes that customers will opt for vouchers, and to encourage this the airline plans to add "extra value" to the vouchers, KLM announced on Thursday.

Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen of Infrastructure previously gave KLM and other travel companies permission to ignore the consumers' right to a cash refund for flights cancelled due to the coronavirus, and offer customers vouchers instead - to the annoyance of many a KLM traveler.

Consumers' association Consumentenbond called on the government not to force a voucher on customers, especially given the uncertainty about whether companies will survive the crisis long enough for them to actually use the voucher. The European Commission also explicitly stated that a cash refund is a consumers' right that must not be ignored. Nevertheless, Prime Minister Mark Rutte called on consumers to support travel companies by accepting a voucher and not demanding a refund.

Given the "recommendation" from the European Commission and the fact that the "aviation situation has now stabilized somewhat", KLM decided to adjust its refund policy, the airline said. The airline will soon come with a plan for adding a bonus to vouchers to make them more attractive.

It was not immediately made clear whether all customers will be offered the choice of the cash refund, or only customers of flights cancelled in the coming period. It was also not clear if those who already received a voucher would be given the "extra value" bonus KLM plans to attach to the vouchers. KLM had not responded to questions from NL Times at the time of publication.