Non-Covid patients in ICU now outnumbering Covid-19 patients

A greater number of patients were being treated for illnesses other than Covid-19 in intensive care units across the Netherlands. The amount of people in ICU without Covid-19 on Wednesday was at its highest level since mid-March, said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the country's acute care network.

'We now see that non-COVID care is at a higher level than in the past two months. It is a good sign that other healthcare is expanding again," Kuipers said.

The 51-day decrease in Covid-19 patients continued in the Netherlands, with 432 people being treated in intensive care. That is a decrease of 31 compared to Tuesday. Ten of those patients were being treated in Germany.

Over a thousand former ICU patients have recovered from Covid-19

All told, 2,821 people in the Netherlands have required intensive care treatment for the coronavirus disease, of which 776 have died, said NICE, a nonprofit organization which tracks ICU statistics in the country.

Some 1,041 people have been discharged from the hospital after an ICU stay, and 585 patients were still being recovering in a different hospital department.