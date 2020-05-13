First video of Giant Panda cub released; Healthy during crucial first ten days

The Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen released a video of the first ever Giant Panda cub to be born in the Netherlands, three years after pandas Wu Wen and Xing Ya arrived in the Netherlands. The cub seems to be happy and healthy and easily made it through the first 10 days, the period in which most panda cubs die, the zoo said.

The cub was born on May 1. In the past week and a half, it grew in size and weight and even started showing the first hint of coloring - its shoulders and front legs are now noticeably darker than the rest of its body. It also has a remarkably long tail.

Mother Wu Wen is also doing well and is excelling in her motherly duties, the zoo said. She and her cub will remain in the birthing enclosure for a few months yet. The cub first needs to learn to walk and follow its mother before they will be allowed to explore the rest of their enclosure.

Zoo employees are keeping a close eye on Wu Wen and her cub through video footage.