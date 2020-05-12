Eindhoven pair arrested for plotting to murder female acquaintance

A 44-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman from Eindhoven were arrested on Monday on suspicion of preparing to murder another, the police confirmed on Tuesday. The pair had reportedly set their sights on a shared acquaintance, a Eindhoven woman, as the intended victim of their murder.

According to police, the evidence that the two were planning to murder the woman appears to be irrefutable. Their relationship to one another was not revealed, but it may have been the motive to the plot, police said.

"The information was so concrete and disturbing that the criminal investigation department started an investigation," said the police.

Two firearms were confiscated by police officers during the arrest, which included a search on a home in Eindhoven. The male suspect was in possession of of those weapons, and the other was in the home.

"The police hope to understand their motives and find out the exact facts," the authorities said..