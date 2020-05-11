Police receiving more "disturbed person" reports since coronavirus measures

The police noticed an increase in the number of reports regarding "disturbed persons" since measures were implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus, NRC reports based on police figures from April, which the newspaper requested.

Last month, the police received over 9,600 reports regarding people showing "disturbed behavior", over 1,600 more than in the same month last year. The police called the increase remarkable, but was hesitant to link it to the coronavirus and the measures taken around it, according to the newspaper.

Henk van Dijk, the national program leader for "persons with disturbed behavior" at the police, told NRC that he is concerned. According to him, police officers are increasingly encountering people who no longer have access to their regular care, daytime activities, or counseling. He is particularly worried that there are people out there that no one is keeping an eye on, he said.