Bodies found in Amsterdam waters near Nemo museum, RAI

Amsterdam rescue workers responded to two different calls on Monday morning about bodies found in the city's waterways. The first was found in the water near Oosterdok in the city center on Monday morning, the Amsterdam fire department confirmed to NL Times.

The person's body was discovered just after 8:15 a.m. on Monday near the Nemo Science Museum. A trauma team was dispatched by helicopter. Police, an ambulance, and two fire department crews also raced to the scene to provide assistance.

The cause of the victim's death was not revealed. Forensic investigators and detectives are at the scene to investigate. The police set up privacy screens off the Oosterdok between Kalkmarkt and the IJ-Tunnel.

No details were released about the victim's identity. The Amsterdam police refused to comment about the ongoing investigation.

Second body found in Zuidas

The fire department also confirmed that a body was pulled from the water off De Boelelaan in the Amsterdam Zuidas, the city's financial district. The body was found in the water near the Holiday Inn, just south of the RAI convention center.

Emergency crews were sent to the scene at about 11:40 a.m., a fire department spokesperson said.

A forensic investigation was ongoing. No details about the victim's identity were released.