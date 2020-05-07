Dutch given more time to decide on organ donation ahead of new law

Adult Netherlands residents will be given more time to decide whether or not they want to be an organ donor, before the new law that automatically registers people as donors unless they explicitly object is implemented. The Ministry planned to prompt people for a decision starting this summer, but Minister Martin van Rijn for Medical Care decided to delay this to September. He finds it inappropriate to confront people with such a big decision during this time of crisis, AD reports.

"The corona crisis has major consequences for all Dutch people. I don't want to burden people with the important choice about organ donation in the coming months. That is why I will give everyone more time." From September, all Dutch adults who have not registered whether they want to be an organ donor after death will receive a letter prompting them to do so. A reminder will follow six weeks later.

In September 2021, everyone will be on the new donor register - instead of March 2021. Those who do not respond to the Ministry's prompts, will automatically be registered as someone who has no objection to organ donation. That can be changed at any time.

The Minister does not want to postpone the official implementation of the new law, scheduled for July 1 this year, because it is uncertain whether and when the coronavirus crisis will be over. The old register, which automatically registered people as not a donor unless they explicitly said they want to donate their organs, is also technically not designed to be active much longer than July 1.

According to AD, a poll also showed that 64 percent of Dutch think the government should implement the new donor law according to plan. 28 percent think it should be postponed..